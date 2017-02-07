Ossining apartment buildings sold for $2.25M

A Bronx-based company recently paid $2.25 million for a two-building commercial property at 70-80 Spring St. in downtown Ossining.

Adjacent to the Birdsall-Fagan Police and Court Facility, the fully occupied and newly renovated buildings include 15 apartments, two retail stores and 15 parking spaces, according to Goldschmidt & Associates. Eric S. Goldschmidt, senior partner at the Scarsdale brokerage firm, represented the seller, Seashell Realty LLC.

The buyer, 3415 Knox Avenue LLC, was represented by Nicholas McMillan of Giner Realty in Katonah.

Seashell Realty, which lists a Bedford address, paid $2 million for the Spring Street property in 2009, according to Westchester County land records. Goldschmidt in a press release said he is also representing the company in the sale of 139-141 Main St., which includes eight apartments and three retail stores in downtown Mount Kisco.

Print