111,524 enroll in Access Health CT; 13,791 new customers

Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange, enrolled 111,524 residents during the 2017 Open Enrollment Period, which ended at midnight on Jan. 31. Of those enrollees, 13,791 consumers were new to the exchange. In addition, 5,000 people came through AHCT seeking dental coverage and 1,467 enrolled in health coverage through the Small Business Program.

Jim Wadleigh

The total was well short of the 116,000 that joined AHCT during its open enrollment in 2016, a result that was in line with what CEO Jim Wadleigh had told the Business Journal earlier this month, when he estimated the final figure would fall in the 110,000 to 112,000 range.

It is unclear if the apparent deficit represents an increase in residents insured through other types of health care coverage or off-exchange, or an increase in uninsured residents. Connecticut plans to conduct a survey later this year to determine the state’s overall uninsured rate.

“These numbers represent a fairly stable enrollment cycle and demonstrate the importance of the state’s marketplace in getting residents covered,” said Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, who chairs AHCT. “Affordable, accessible health care builds a stronger Connecticut. Among its many benefits, the Affordable Care Act is also credited with cutting Connecticut’s uninsured rate almost in half to 3.8 percent — among the lowest in the nation.”

Wadleigh praised “the tireless efforts of the AHCT team” for doing as well as it did. “Our team responded to tens of thousands of phone calls and did a great job of reaching out to customers, answering their questions and getting them enrolled. As of today, 111,524 Connecticut residents now have the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance.”

According to AHCT data, customer service representatives answered more than 18,000 phone calls and the enrollment centers helped over 200 customers during the final 24 hours of open enrollment.

