Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery join to create center for orthopedic care

Stamford Health and New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery are collaborating to create HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health, a center for advanced orthopedic care serving Connecticut and New England. Stamford Health will adopt HSS best practices across the entire orthopedic service line, with HSS surgeons providing care through HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Hospital, according to a press release.

HSS has been ranked the No.1 hospital for orthopedics in the U.S. for the past seven consecutive years by U.S News & World Report. The facility has consistently been cited for leading the field of orthopedics nationwide for successful outcomes, and lowest infection, complication and revision rates.

Stamford Health President and CEO Brian G. Grissler said the new relationship “will elevate our institution to the forefront of musculoskeletal services and further differentiate us from others in the region. Through this collaboration, we will create a new Department of Orthopedic Surgery that integrates best practices and expands our capabilities.”

“This revolutionary alliance will bring world-class orthopedic care closer to home for thousands of Connecticut residents, so fewer will need to leave the state for such care,” said HSS President and CEO Louis A. Shapiro.

HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health will be available on a dedicated fifth floor of the new Stamford Hospital building late this year, and later this month at the hospital’s Tully Health Center.

