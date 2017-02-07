Westchester Health Associates set to join Northwell Health

Westchester Health Associates, a physician group with more than 100 doctors, will join Long Island-based Northwell Health on March 1, Northwell Health announced.

Northwell Health, the state’s largest health system, has continually grown its presence in Westchester since first entering the area with the addition of Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow in 2014. The health system, which rebranded in 2015 from North Shore-LIJ Health System, also includes Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

Michael Dowling

The agreement integrates Westchester Health Associates, which has a clinical office in Katonah, into Northwell Health Physician Partners, which includes about 2,700 clinicians throughout the New York region.

Westchester Health has 130 providers in 39 locations throughout Westchester and Putnam counties, as well as in Stamford. The practice includes primary care physicians and specialists in allergy and immunology, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology.

“With the addition of Westchester Health Associates, Northwell Health is significantly expanding its footprint in Westchester County and beyond, adding 39 locations to an ambulatory network that already includes more than 550 outpatient facilities throughout the New York area,” said Michael J. Dowling, Northwell Health’s president and CEO.

Northwell Health is seeking state approval to add the Visiting Nurse Association of Hudson Valley, a nonprofit, certified home health care agency based in Tarrytown, to its network. Last year, Northwell teamed up with GoHealth Urgent Care to open three urgent care centers in Westchester as well.

