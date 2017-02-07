Slingerland returns as Tarrytown village administrator

Longtime municipal administrator Richard Slingerland will leave his village manager’s position in Mamaroneck and return to Tarrytown as its village administrator, Tarrytown officials recently announced.

Slingerland’s appointment to the Tarrytown post he held from 1999 to 2002 will take effect on April 3 at a $202,000 annual salary. He will replace Michael Blau, who is retiring after serving 35 years in municipal administration, half of those in Tarrytown, according to village officials.

Responsible for the village’s daily operations, Slingerland will oversee 94 full-time employees in village departments.

Slingerland currently serves as village manager in Mamaroneck. His 29-year career in public service in Westchester includes stints in the offices of the county executive and Yonkers mayor, as village administrator in Rye Brook and as village administrator and treasurer in Pelham.

“There are many exciting challenges facing the village that can be addressed with a strong cooperative team of mayor and board, and the village staff and employees under the supervision of a proactive and team-oriented leader,” Slingerland said in the hiring announcement.

Mayor Drew Fixell praised Blau, “who provided Tarrytown with over 17 years of brilliant and dedicated service,” he said. “At the same time, we are truly thrilled that Richard will be returning to take Mike’s place and know that our village will be in the hands of another experienced, skilled and talented administrator.”

