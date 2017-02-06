New advocacy group seeks to strengthen Connecticut economy

A new nonprofit advocacy group with a mission of growing the state’s economy for present and future generations has been launched by two communications specialists.

Campaign for Tomorrow’s Jobs is being spearheaded by Bill Phillips, a former senior advisor for state engagement for the nonprofit EdBuild, and Brett Broesder, a communications director to former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. The two plan to work with business professionals and elected officials in the promotion of Connecticut’s economy by focusing on workforce preparedness, entrepreneurial support and fiscal responsibility from the state government.

“Today, our state is losing the competition for tomorrow’s jobs,” said Phillips and Broesder in a press statement from the Milford-based group. “We know our state leaders care deeply about growing our state’s economy, and we believe that by enacting policies that create jobs in the short-term and for the long run, our state will become a place where companies want to grow and hire people, and where more people want to live and work … Now more than ever, it’s critical to get Connecticut’s economy growing at a faster pace. We believe this is possible if state leaders adopt a jobs-focused policy agenda that gives entrepreneurs and small businesses the tools they need to innovate and grow, stabilizes the budget to eliminate the constant threat of tax hikes, and prepares our kids and grandkids to compete for tomorrow’s jobs.”

