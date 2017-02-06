Ganim names new communications director for Bridgeport

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has named Rowena White as the city’s director of communications. She replaces Av Harris, who has taken a new position as director of legislative affairs and public policy.

White most recently worked as an event planner and advertising coordinator for Connoisseur Media Group. She previously served as a director on the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to 2016 and was director and president of the WICC Holiday Fund for Children from 1995 to 2002.

Harris will now be responsible for representing Bridgeport’s interests at the Connecticut General Assembly while serving in a liaison capacity with outside interests seeking to partner or do business with Bridgeport. Harris had served as director of communications since January 2016 and was previously director of communications to the Connecticut Secretary of State.

