Avison Young announces vigorous leasing activity at Bridgeport office building

Commercial real estate services firm Avison Young has announced the closing of seven deals totaling over 47,500 square feet at the Class A office building at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

Avison Young was named exclusive agent at the property last summer by building owner Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC.

In addition to the previously announced relocation of engineering consulting group COWI North America’s headquarters to the property, along with law firm Ryan Ryan & Deluca, Avison Young’s Sean Cahill and Lori Baker said that other new tenants include law firm White Rose, Beacon Health Options and IDT Telecom, which deals in prepaid and VolP telephony. The law firm of Zeldes Needle Cooper and CASCO Products Corporation, a global tier-I electronics supplier, also renewed their leases at 1000 Lafayette.

The property, built in 1989 and renovated in 2012, is GSA-approved and features on site property management, a full-service café, fitness center with locker rooms, training and conference facilities, and nearly 500 covered parking spaces.

