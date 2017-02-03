$2.1 million approved to renovate Danbury’s Fairfield Ridge apartments

The State Bond Commission has approved $2.1 million in funding for the renovation of apartments at Fairfield Ridge in Danbury. The funding will assist with the rehabilitation of 58 moderate-rent apartment units owned by the Danbury Housing Authority.

The grants come as part of Connecticut’s State-Sponsored Housing Portfolio Revitalization Initiative, which is jointly administered by the Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Financing Authority to fund the rehabilitation of over 340 properties.

Fairfield Ridge was Danbury’s first public housing project, built after World War II. The bonding will provide for substantial renovations to the apartment units’ interiors.

“My constituents consistently note that there are not enough housing opportunities for them,” said state Rep. Bob Godfrey. “This is a step in the right direction.”

