Stamford’s rental housing among the nation’s priciest

Stamford’s rental housing market is among the most expensive in the U.S., according to new data released by Apartment List.

In its February review of the priciest rental markets, Apartment List ranked Stamford in eighth place among the costliest metros, with the median price for a one-bedroom apartment at $1,920 and the median price for a two-bedroom apartment at $2,400. Stamford’s rental prices saw a 0.3 percent increase from January, but on a year-over-year measurement they are down by 0.6 percent.

Stamford is the only Connecticut metro on Apartment List’s ranking of the 100 most expensive rental markets. The highest rents this month were found in San Francisco ($3,420 for a one-bedroom unit, $4,610 for a two-bedroom unit), New York ($3,220 for a one-bedroom unit, $4,110 for a two-bedroom unit) and Boston ($2,790 for a one-bedroom unit, $3,200 for a two-bedroom unit).

