Janis Knorr has been hired as executive director of the Atria senior living community.
Knorr served as executive director at Atria Briarcliff Manor for the past six years. She is a certified assisted living director and previously worked as a nurse, nurse practitioner and health educator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Columbia University and a master’s degree and Acute Care Nurse Practitioner certificate from the College of New Rochelle.
Knorr named executive director at Atria Darien
By Phil HallFebruary 3, 2017 No Comment
