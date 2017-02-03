Knorr named executive director at Atria Darien

Janis Knorr has been hired as executive director of the Atria senior living community.

Knorr served as executive director at Atria Briarcliff Manor for the past six years. She is a certified assisted living director and previously worked as a nurse, nurse practitioner and health educator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Columbia University and a master’s degree and Acute Care Nurse Practitioner certificate from the College of New Rochelle.

