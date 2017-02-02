A list of colleges and universities was published in the Monday, Feb.6 issues of the Fairfield and Westchester County Business Journals. The lists contain a sampling of colleges and universities that are located within Westchester and Fairfield counties and the surrounding region. Click the links below to download a copy of these lists: Colleges and universities – Fairfield Colleges and universities -…
Weekly List, Feb. 6: Colleges and Universities
By Danielle RendaFebruary 2, 2017 No Comment
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Crowdfunding takes aim at commercial real estateJanuary 27, 2017
-
Weekly List, Jan. 30: Technology Manufacturing FirmsJanuary 26, 2017
-
Fairfield County scores top grades in CT school district surveyJanuary 23, 2017
SPOTLIGHT
COWI North America moves regional offices to BridgeportJanuary 30, 2017
COWI North America, a bridge, tunnel and marine engineering consulting group, is relocating its regional offices from Trumbull to Bridgeport. The company has signed a lease for 8,204 square feet of space onRead more ...
-
Fire burns through industrial building in Yonkers Carpet Mills Arts DistrictJanuary 30, 2017
A fire at the massive warehouse building in the Yonkers Carpet MillsRead more ...
-
Westchester Medical Center to use Philips’ genomics for personalized careJanuary 27, 2017
Westchester Medical Center will use genomic technology from the DutchRead more ...
-
Sight-impaired lawyer uses personal experience to advocate for the disabledJanuary 26, 2017
Many of us dream of making a positive impact on the worldRead more ...
-
Incoming ConnectiCare CEO: Company will right itself this yearJanuary 26, 2017
When Eric Galvin takes over as president and CEO of ConnectiCare onRead more ...
-
Neighbors Link merges Pace Community Law Practice to provide immigration legal helpJanuary 26, 2017
At a time of uncertainty and anxiety in immigrant communities hereRead more ...
-
Greenwich pharma company Aptuit teams with Massachusetts General for bacteria researchJanuary 24, 2017
Greenwich-based pharmaceutical services company Aptuit LLC isRead more ...
-
Bridgeport couple turns animal welfare into twin businessesJanuary 19, 2017
When Jimmy Gonzalez was the chief animal control officer forRead more ...
-
Left in the dark? Indian Point’s closing will require a close look at replacement energy sourcesJanuary 19, 2017
When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced earlier this month theRead more ...
-
How will Indian Point’s closing affect the housing market?January 19, 2017
When Laura Holdgrafer and her husband, Doug, began searching forRead more ...
-
Entrepreneurship runs high in two generations of Danbury familyJanuary 19, 2017
It’s rare to find an entrepreneur whose hair accessory businessRead more ...
-
Houlihan Lawrence acquired by Warren Buffett affiliateJanuary 18, 2017
Houlihan Lawrence, one of the largest and oldest residential realRead more ...
-
Yorktown BJ’s gets judge’s go-ahead to build gas stationJanuary 17, 2017
Plans for a gas station at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Yorktown areRead more ...