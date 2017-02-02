David Muscato named first COO at Paraco Gas

Paraco Gas Corp. in Rye Brook has appointed David Muscato as its first chief operating officer, the company announced on Wednesday.

David Muscato

The Weston, Connecticut, resident will be responsible for sales, marketing, human resources and operations, working with Paraco CEO Joseph Armentano and the executive team on the future strategy of the 49-year-old family-owned company.

Muscato joins the regional propane gas supplier after serving for about 2½ years as president of Schwan’s Home Delivery Inc., a subsidiary of The Schwan Food Co., a $1 billion frozen food delivery business headquartered in Minnesota. He previously spent nearly 20 years at Nestle Waters North America, where he was executive vice president and general manager for its $700 million home and office water route business.

Muscato was raised in Boston, his new employer noted, where he helped his father and brothers run a small heating oil business. He earned a bachelor of science degree at Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Armentano in the announcement said Muscato “is extremely qualified and fits perfectly within the culture of our organization. I have all the confidence in the world in Dave’s ability to bring our company to the next level through a very aggressive growth plan which will focus on our employees and the customer experience.”

Muscato will be based at Paraco’s corporate headquarters at 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook.

