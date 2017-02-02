Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Norwalk store

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it is now hiring approximately 95 full-time, part-time and temporary associate positions for its new store at 444 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk. Formerly a Sports Authority outlet, the new Dick’s is expected to open in March.

Along with its array of athletic and outdoor apparel and gear for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting and fishing, the new location will include what the Pittsburgh-based company said will be a “new and improved footwear section.”

Dick’s also announced it will host a three-day grand opening for the Norwalk store, with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store.

Applicants – who the company said should be “passionate about sports or the outdoors” – should visit dickssportinggoods.jobs.

