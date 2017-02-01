Muskus promoted to Patriot Bank president

Richard Muskus Jr. has been appointed president of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. as well as its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot Bank N.A.

Muskus, who served as the Stamford-based bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer since February 2014, will report to Chairman and CEO Michael Carrazza. Patriot operates 10 branches across Fairfield, Westchester and New Haven counties.

The 48-year-old Greenwich resident replaces interim President Peter Cureau, who was brought in last August in the wake of the simultaneous resignations of CEO Ken Neilson and his wife, COO Susan Neilson. Cureau, who was charged with identifying Patriot’s permanent president and assisting with a number of other value-enhancing initiatives, will continue to work with Carrazza.

“I look forward to expanding and enhancing our presence in the region, strengthening our strong bonds with the people in the communities we serve, and building upon our impressive record of success,” Muskus said.

In addition, Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance and Credit Risk Officer Judith Corprew has been appointed to the bank’s audit committee.

Earlier this week, the bank announced 21 new hires and promotions from within.

