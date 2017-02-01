Datto acquires Oregon-based cloud networking firm Open Mesh

Datto, the Norwalk-based provider of data-protection solutions, has acquired Open Mesh, a cloud-based networking vendor based in Portland, Oregon, for an undisclosed amount. The deal is designed to expand Datto’s ability to provide data-protection solutions to managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide.

Austin McChord

The Open Mesh wireless access point and ethernet switching technologies will join the existing Datto Networking Appliance to create the Datto Networking line of products, optimized for small to medium-size businesses and delivered exclusively through Datto’s global network of MSP partners.

The entire Open Mesh team will join Datto as a subsidiary company and will maintain its Portland headquarters and worldwide distribution networks.

“Open Mesh’s team, solutions and commitment to the channel make it a perfect fit for Datto as we continue to expand our offerings to cover the spectrum of data availability and connectivity which starts with a company’s network,” said Austin McChord, CEO and founder of Datto. “Companies simply can’t afford downtime. Our acquisition of Open Mesh and our expanded Datto Networking line gives our MSP partners even more opportunity to provide value to their customers.”

“The most critical aspects of work are moving to online applications and mobile devices, which means any lapse in connectivity can result in instant negative impact on the business,” said Michael Burmeister-Brown, founder of Open Mesh.

