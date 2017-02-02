Business Council of Westchester hires Albany lobbyist

With the start of the 2017 legislative session in Albany, The Business Council of Westchester has stepped up its lobbying efforts with the hiring of a full-time representative and the launch of an enhanced advocacy program for members who choose the service.

The Business Council recently retained Andra Horsch, a former director of intergovernmental affairs at the New York City Department of Transportation, as its first designated representative at the state Capitol. In her new role, Horsch will monitor legislative and other governmental activities in Albany, where, prior to her work with the city DOT, she served as an assistant legislative representative in the New York City Mayor’s Office of State Legislative Affairs, according to the Business Council. The city government website lists Horsch as a registered New York City lobbyist in 2016, representing clients of Nicholas & Lence Communications LLC, a public relations and government affairs firm in Manhattan.

The Business Council’s contract with Horsch for the length of the state legislative session is part of a new program initiated by the Business Council called LEAP: Legislative Enhanced Advocacy Program. John Ravitz, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Business Council, said LEAP members can benefit from having a “boots-on-the-ground” advocate in Albany interacting with government officials. Horsch will also file a weekly report for LEAP members when the state Legislature is in session.

Horsch, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College and a master’s in public administration from New York University, could not be reached for comment.

The launch of LEAP coincides with the start of the 2017 legislative session, Ravitz said, during which a number of issues affecting the business community will be addressed. He added that having a designated presence in Albany will make the Business Council even more effective in representing its members’ positions and voicing concerns.

“To be able to have a specific program for members, to have somebody who has the great deal of experience that Andra has be their eyes and ears in Albany and be an advocate was important,” he said.

Ravitz said the Business Council will have its voice heard on a number of issues during the session that began Jan. 9, from economic development and infrastructure improvements to health care and education. Details of the business group’s stand on issues will be provided in the Business Council’s Legislative Agenda that will be released in the coming weeks, he said.

“As a lobbyist, we don’t endorse candidates and we don’t contribute to campaigns,” Ravitz said. “We will talk about supporting and opposing various issues.”Ravitz said the Business Council will write memos of either support or opposition to certain bills and set up meetings with state agency representatives.

While the Business Council has close ties with the Albany-based Business Council of New York State, an organization with a team of lobbyists at the state level, Ravitz said the hiring of Horsch will allow the Westchester group to “take our advocacy to another level.”

“We wanted to have a little more of a direct service for members who want to take part in the program,” he said. “Members will be able to have a better sense of the issues that are affecting their industry.”

Members of the Business Council who wish to take part in LEAP can do so for a fee added to their existing membership dues.

At the end of this year’s legislative session, Ravitz said the Business Council “will be able to evaluate not only if members felt it was worthwhile in the end, but see if the issues we advocated for were addressed in Albany during the course of the session.”

