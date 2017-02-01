Patriot Bank expanding regional banking teams

Patriot Bank N.A. is expanding its banking teams throughout the region by hiring and promoting 19 bankers and two support staff members. The expanded leadership teams come as the bank has reported 13 consecutive quarters of earnings growth dating back to 2013.

In addition to the individual personnel, the Stamford-based bank has formed area sales and assistant branch management teams, as well as expanded its retail operations, creating six positions. It also recently announced that an interactive teller machine (ITM) kiosk at the Trumbull Mall would open this quarter.

Among the personnel moves, Patriot promoted Vice President, Director of Nonprofits and Municipalities Robert Hojnacki to first vice president, director of business development; Vice President, Branch Manager in Scarsdale Kathleen Reilly to vice president, New York area sales manager; and Vice President, Branch Manager in Darien George Herring to vice president, Norwalk area sales manager.

Stamford’s loans team saw the promotion of Ozvaldo Betancur to loan closing officer and the hiring of First County Bank loan operations assistant Maciel Valdez as assistant vice president, portfolio manager. In Stamford’s retail operations, Monique Mason was named assistant vice president, retail training officer and Angelica Gonzalez was named retail operations assistant.

In Patriot’s Fairfield County branch management division, Margaret Fidaleo has come out of retirement to serve as vice president, brand manager in Fairfield, while Paula Csengo was named vice president, branch manager in Darien and Mario Harriott was tapped as vice president, branch manager in Stamford. Hector Morales and John Slater were each named assistant vice president, assistant branch manager in Trumbull and Westport, respectively. Xristo Theodoridis and Jeremy Newton were each named service associate in Fairfield and Greenwich, respectcively.

For the bank’s Westchester County branch management operations, Trineshia Williams and Crystal Paschall were each named assistant vice president, assistant branch manager in Scarsdale and Bedford, respectively. Also in Scarsdale, Kiara Collins was named senior service associate and Diamond Phinazee was named service associate.

In its customer support center in Westport, the bank tapped Patricia Pracanica as relationship banker. Named to support staff positions in Stamford were Francois Polica Jr. as systems engineer and Sharissa Ryan as C-suite administrative assistant.

Print