Danbury’s Tech Air acquires Denver’s Gases & Arc Supply

Tech Air , the Danbury-based distributor of industrial, medical and specialty gases and related equipment and supplies, has completed its second acquisition in less than two weeks by picking up Gases & Arc Supply Inc., a Denver-based distributor of welding and industrial supplies and industrial gases.

Tech Air, which is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management, completed the acquisition of Florida-based Gasco Affiliates LLC on Jan. 19. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gases & Arc, founded in 1995 by Jim O’Connor and Bob Backowies, primarily serves industrial companies in the construction, pipe and metal fabrication industries. Both O’Connor and Backowies will remain actively involved with the company moving forward, according to Tech Air.

Tech Air CEO Myles Dempsey Jr. said that the Gases & Arc deal creates a new region for Tech Air in Colorado, complementing its existing regions in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West.

