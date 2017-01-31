Cottrell joins Quinnipiac University

Robert D. Cottrell of Monroe was appointed as director of the pathologists’ assistant program and clinical assistant professor of biomedical sciences at Quinnipiac University in Hamden. Cottrell’s responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operation of the university’s graduate pathologists’ assistant program. The program prepares students to examine, process and prepare tissue specimens for a variety of clinical tests and procedures. The two-year program, one of 11 of its kind in the U. S. and Canada, is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences. Cottrell holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in health sciences as a pathologist’s assistant from Quinnipiac University, and he is certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology. Since 2002, Cottrell has worked for Greenwich Hospital, where he continues his role as pathologists’ assistant to maintain certification and accreditation. Prior to joining Quinnipiac, he also worked at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Print