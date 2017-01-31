Two appointed to Waveny’s leadership team

Waveny LifeCare Network in New Canaan, a nonprofit that provides eldercare services, welcomed Lynn Iverson and Edlira Curis to leadership roles. Iverson has been named campus administrator and will oversee the operations of the services, programs and residences on Waveny’s main campus, including: Waveny Care Center, the organization’s skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility; The Village, a residence dedicated to memory and dementia care; the Adult Day Program; and the Brown Geriatric Evaluation Clinic. Curis has been named vice president of development and will be responsible for directing Waveny’s fundraising efforts and major campaigns. A nurse and licensed administrator with more than 30 years of clinical and managerial experience in acute, sub-acute, rehabilitation and long-term care nursing settings, Iverson most recently served as administrator for St. Joseph Living Center, a 120-bed, nonprofit, skilled rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Willimantic for nine years. Simultaneously, she held volunteer leadership positions with Leading Age of Connecticut, a membership organization representing more than 130 nonprofit health care providers in the state, of which Waveny is a longstanding member.

