Acker joins Westmed’s Greenwich office

By Westfair Online

No Comment

The Greenwich office of Westmed Medical Group, a multispecialty group medical practice based in Purchase, N.Y., welcomed Peter Acker of Goldens Bridge, N.Y., to its pediatric team. Prior to joining, Acker served as a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates in Rye Brook, N.Y., for nearly 30 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oberlin College and a medical degree from Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv. He completed his residency in pediatrics at New York University Medical Center and later his fellowship in ambulatory pediatrics from New York University Bellevue Medical Center. Acker is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and attending physician and chairman of pediatrics at Greenwich Hospital.

Print

About the author

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter