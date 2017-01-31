Acker joins Westmed’s Greenwich office

The Greenwich office of Westmed Medical Group, a multispecialty group medical practice based in Purchase, N.Y., welcomed Peter Acker of Goldens Bridge, N.Y., to its pediatric team. Prior to joining, Acker served as a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates in Rye Brook, N.Y., for nearly 30 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oberlin College and a medical degree from Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv. He completed his residency in pediatrics at New York University Medical Center and later his fellowship in ambulatory pediatrics from New York University Bellevue Medical Center. Acker is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and attending physician and chairman of pediatrics at Greenwich Hospital.

