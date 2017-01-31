Motl promoted at Webster Bank

Waterbury-based Webster Bank has promoted Christopher Motl to be its executive vice president for commercial banking. He also became executive vice president of Webster Financial Corp. He had been executive vice president of middle-market banking for Webster. Motl’s new responsibilities include leading all commercial banking business units, including sponsor and specialty finance, middle-market banking, commercial real estate, Webster Business Credit Corp., Webster Capital Finance and treasury and payment solutions/government and institutional banking. Motl also will join Webster’s executive management committee. He started at Webster in 2004. Previously, he had been vice president and relationship manager at CoBank.

