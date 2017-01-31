Stamford-based First County Bank welcomed Elizabeth Canizares-Brucker of Wilton to the bank’s residential lending division as a mortgage loan originator. With the hiring of Canizares-Brucker, First County Bank continues to augment its pool of mortgage loan originators. She works closely with a network of real estate and financial professionals throughout Connecticut, having been involved in the residential mortgage industry since 2002. She specializes in helping first-time homebuyers arrange financing, as well as working with customers in the luxury home market. Canizares-Brucker is actively involved with several organizations: the Westport Rotary Club as its social chairwoman, newsletter editor and Lobster Fest member; The Rotary Means Business as its social chairwoman; the American Heart Association of Connecticut and New York as an advisory board member; and as a member of the International Society of Lower Fairfield County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from Fairfield University.
Canizares-Brucker joins First County Bank
By Westfair OnlineJanuary 31, 2017 No Comment
