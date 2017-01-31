RSC employee named to ProSales Four Under 40

Ridgefield Supply Co. (RSC), a Ridgefield-based, family-owned, lumber supply business, announced that Michael Sonderman, operations manager, was selected as one of the 2017 ProSales Four Under 40. ProSales is a magazine for building supply dealers and distributors. Each year it selects four people in the industry, under age 40, who it believes represent the next generation of leaders in the building materials supply industry. Dealers and distributors are invited to nominate candidates. Sonderman will receive a complimentary trip to magazine’s trade show taking place in San Antonio in March. As an operations manager, Sonderman’s responsibilities include managing yard inventory, customer services, logistics and the technology side of the company. He also handles the delivery, shipping and inventory management teams.

