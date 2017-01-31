Barnes joins ENT and Allergy Associates

Tarrytown-based ENT and Allergy Associates LLP has announced that Melynda Barnes is joining the specialty practice group

as of Feb. 6 in ENTA’s Bronx office at 1200 Waters Place.

ENTA has more than 180 board-certified ear, nose, throat and allergy physicians in 40 clinical locations in New York and New Jersey.

Barnes’ practice includes aesthetic/cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery of the face, head and neck and surgical correction of nasal airway obstruction.

She joins ENTA from the faculty of Yale University School of Medicine, where she has been an assistant professor of surgery-otolaryngology. Barnes received her medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and completed a residency at Stanford University Hospital in California and a fellowship in facial plastic reconstructive surgery at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

