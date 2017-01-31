New VP at Elizabeth Seton

The Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers has welcomed Jeanne DeMarzo as its vice president of clinical services/chief nursing officer. DeMarzo has spent almost 35 years in the nursing profession, beginning her career at Montefiore Medical Center.

DeMarzo will oversee approximately 350 employees and be responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership for nursing, clinical education, centralized staffing and respiratory therapy.

The center was established in 1987 by the Sisters of Charity of New York to provide specialized care for children with physical and neurological conditions and disabilities. In March 2012, it relocated from Manhattan to a 165,000-square-foot complex in Yonkers serving 137 children. A $24 million, three-story addition will enable the center to serve 50 children who are dependent on ventilators, bringing the total number of children served to 169.

“Jeanne is joining us at a very important time for the pediatric center,” said CEO Pat Tursi. “Her wealth of knowledge, leadership style and vision for making a difference will be a great asset to us as we expand to welcome 32 additional children and their families in a just a few months.”

Print