Iona names Cole VP of athletics

Rick Cole Jr. has been named vice president of athletics administration at Iona College in New Rochelle, a promotion from his current position as director of athletics.

Joseph E. Nyre, president of Iona, pointed out that Cole “has served with honor and integrity as director of athletics at Iona College for almost four years.”

Anchored by its men’s and women’s basketball and cross country programs, Iona has captured 13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships since Cole’s arrival in 2013.

Under Cole’s direction, fundraising, ticket sales and corporate partnerships have reached levels that the college had not previously seen.

Print