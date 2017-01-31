New trustees at The College of New Rochelle

Christine LaSala and Marlene Melone Tutera, graduates of The College of New Rochelle, have been named to the college’s

board of trustees. The announcement was made by Gwen Adolph, the board’s chairperson, who said both bring “a wealth of professional experience and strong commitment to the college’s mission. We look forward to having their voices at the table as we work as a board to further strengthen The College of New Rochelle.”

LaSala has 40 years of experience in the insurance industry. She recently retired as the chair of Willis Towers Watson North America. Willis Towers Watson has 39,000 employees in more than 120 countries. LaSala previously was president and CEO of the WTC Captive Insurance Company, a nonprofit corporation providing liability insurance to the city of New York and more than 100 private contractors against claims arising from their rescue, recovery and debris removal work at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Tutera currently is president of the college’s Alumnae/i Association. She previously worked at the college as residence director, media center director, housing director and alumni relations director. She recently retired from 22 years of teaching at the JCC Early Childhood Center.

