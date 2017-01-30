COWI North America moves regional offices to Bridgeport

COWI North America, a bridge, tunnel and marine engineering consulting group, is relocating its regional offices from Trumbull to Bridgeport.

The company has signed a lease for 8,204 square feet of space on the 10th floor at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. Avison Young’s Lori Baker and Sean Cahill served as landlord broker for Shelbourne Lafayette LLC, which owns 1000 Lafayette Blvd., and COWI was represented by Colliers International Group.

“We looked at several suburban locations at the outset,” said Michael Siegel, Colliers office leasing specialist. “However, the inherent benefits of an urban setting – including access to mass transportation and neighborhood amenities – better met my client’s evolving needs.”

COWI North America recently received a Gold Award in Structural Systems for erection engineering work on Manhattan’s World Trade Center Transportation Hub, aka the Oculus, from the American Council of Engineering Companies.

Print