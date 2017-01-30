Norwalk software firm looking to hire 100-plus globally

Etouches, a provider of cloud event management software, plans to hire more than 100 people globally in 2017, the company announced on Jan. 30.

Headquartered in downtown Norwalk and with global offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Singapore and Dubai, etouches focuses on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile and data. The company said its software platform serves over 1,300 customers in more than 50 countries and has assisted more than 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing and measuring their events.

“At a time when mergers and layoffs are commonplace, etouches has stepped up to create an innovative event management platform to cover the entire event lifecycle,” said etouches CEO Oni Chukwu. “Through innovative and organic new product development and carefully vetted product acquisitions over the past couple of years, we have created a robust, industry-leading enterprise solution. Now, we require a larger workforce to meet our growing global demand.”

Etouches recently acquired and integrated three leading event technology tools into its event management platform: venue sourcing solution inevention, event mobile app TapCrowd and booking and venue sourcing solution Zentila. It is this unique and seamless offer that appeals to its 1,300 customers in more than 50 countries, the company said.

The company is now looking to hire in its global sales, product development, customer support, data science and professional services divisions.

Print