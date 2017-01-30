Katz agency for homebuyers opens Rye Brook office

Ian K. Katz Group, a residential real estate agency exclusively serving buyers, has extended its business operation from New York City to Westchester with the opening of an office at 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook.

The agency, which launched in 2014 from a Manhattan office, is expanding its market focus from Manhattan and Brooklyn to Westchester’s Sound Shore communities, said principal broker Ian Katz, in response to client feedback and opportunities that he saw in the market.

“There is renewed first- and second-time homebuyer interest in the suburbs, particularly in Westchester, as prices per foot in New York City have returned to peak levels,” Katz said in an announcement. “We’re seeing younger families decide to relocate to the area, and our business model has resonated with this age group.”

The agency’s exclusive focus on the buying process comes with a legally binding pledge to only represent its clients and not represent sellers simultaneously. “Clients have so much at stake when purchasing a home, both financially and emotionally, and we believe they deserve complete transparency and the undivided loyalty of their real estate agent,” Katz said.

His wife, Alison Katz, is the firm’s co-owner and exclusive buyers agent for Westchester. The couple recently moved to the county’s Sound Shore from New York City.

“Westchester County presents a range of issues distinct from living in an urban environment, which is where many of our clients are coming from,” she said in the announcement.

A spokesperson for Ian K. Katz Group said it closed on client purchases totaling $18 million in 2016.

