For about $4 million, you can take the house at 5 Peach Hill Road in Darien off of the hands of CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley.

The Colonial-style home is listed at $3.9 million, just below the $4 million Pelley paid for it in 2007.

The five-bedroom, five-bath house sits on about two acres and includes a media room, oak hardwood floors, an ice-skating pond, and a three-car garage.

Print