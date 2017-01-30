Former Xerox CTO joins IBM Research as COO

Sophie Vandebroek, who stepped down at the end of 2016 as chief technology officer at Norwalk-based Xerox, has been named chief operating officer at IBM Research in Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Vandebroek, who worked as a researcher at IBM in Yorktown Heights from March 1990 to October 1991, spent 25 years at Xerox, the last 10 as chief technology officer and president of the Xerox Innovation Group. In December, the Norwalk company named Steve Hoover, the chief executive officer of Xerox’s research and development company Palo Alto Research Center, as its new CTO, effective Jan. 1.

For 2015, the last full year reported, Xerox’s revenues were about $18 billion. IBM’s were $81.7 billion that same year, while for 2016 the company, headquartered in Armonk, N.Y., posted revenue of $79.9 billion.

