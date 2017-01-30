PartnerRe relocates to 200 First Stamford Place

Partner Reinsurance Company of the U.S. (PartnerRe) is relocating its Northeast office from One Greenwich Plaza in Greenwich to 200 First Stamford Place in Stamford.

The company signed a long-term lease for a 56,700-square-foot full-floor tenancy at the property, which is owned and operated by Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT). Other tenants at that location include Elizabeth Arden, Greenwich Investment Management, Stamford Ambulatory Surgical Center and Cenveo.

Edward Tonnessen of Jones Lang LaSalle represented PartnerRe in the lease negotiations while ESRT was represented by Senior Vice President Jeffrey Newman, Senior Leasing Associate Kimberly Zaccagnino, and Leasing Associate Tara Long.

