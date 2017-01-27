Stamford design firm MKDA moving to Shippan Landing

Commercial space planning and interior design firm MKDA is relocating from One Stamford Landing to 208 Harbor Drive at Shippan Landing. The company signed a 10-year lease for 4,550 square feet of office space on the second floor.

The move, taking place the week of Feb. 6, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Stamford design studio, which was launched as an extension of MKDA’s New York City headquarters to serve clients in the northern suburbs of Fairfield and Westchester counties. MKDA, founded in New York City in 1959, lays claim to being one of the nation’s longest standing family-owned and operated corporate interior design firms.

MKDA Stamford Executive Managing Director Julia Lindh said the timing of the move to Shippan Landing would result in “a larger, more connected and collaborative workplace that will support a more engaged workforce and improved results for clients.”

A joint venture comprising George Comfort & Sons and Angelo Gordon & Co., Shippan Landing consists of six buildings of Class A office space on 17 acres at the Stamford Harbor waterfront.

MKDA has collaborated with Comfort & Sons on a number of assignments, including The Beer Garden @ Shippan Landing and at the owner’s properties High Ridge Park in Stamford and The Centre at Purchase in Purchase, N.Y.

The studio’s other notable projects include workspaces for Design Within Reach, Heineken, Guggenheim Partners, Tradition Energy, Finn Dixon and Bank of Ireland, as well as interior and exterior repositioning of commercial buildings 700 Canal St., 55 W. Post Road and 2187 Atlantic Ave. in Stamford.

Print