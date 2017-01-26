CompHealth moves from Norwalk to Trumbull

Health care staffing firm CompHealth, a subsidiary of CHG Healthcare in Salt Lake City, is relocating its headquarters from Norwalk to Trumbull. CompHealth, which has more than 1,000 employees in offices around the country, was based at 10 Norden Place in Norwalk. Its new location at 35 Nutmeg Drive in Trumbull will house all 59 of its local employees and provides room for expansion.

The company said that the Trumbull space was chosen because of its central location in Fairfield County and its amenities, including gyms and cafeterias. Additional updated amenities include more meeting and game rooms, ample space, new workstations and stand-up desks.

“The CompHealth team is continually growing, and with that growth comes the need for a workspace that empowers employees to produce their best quality work,” said John Giglietta, vice president at CompHealth. “We’re excited to branch out into a new space that will accommodate our growth and create an environment that encourages happy and productive employees.”

