Greenwich Hospital completes emergency department renovations

Greenwich Hospital celebrated the completion of a multimillion-dollar Emergency Department renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25, featuring the facility’s president, Norman Roth, and the department’s medical director, Christopher Davison.

Norman Roth, left, president of Greenwich Hospital, and Susan Brown, far right, executive vice president for Operations, with Emergency Department staff at the ribbon-cutting event.

The renovations will help accommodate the increasing number of Connecticut and New York residents using Greenwich Hospital’s Emergency Department. Last year, the hospital handled more than 40,000 emergency visits – about 110 patients a day. Children accounted for nearly a quarter of these patients.

“The additional examination rooms and other enhancements will improve privacy and likely lead to decreased waiting times for patients to be evaluated and treated,” Davison said.

Highlights include the addition of four exam rooms (for a total of 25 rooms and 27 beds), including four rooms in the “fast track” area to treat patients with less complex conditions; a new, centrally located nursing station and two smaller satellite nursing working stations for easier and quicker access to patients; expansion of a Behavioral Health Unit for patients with mental health issues; the addition of a bereavement room; and technology upgrades in every exam room.

Future plans for enhancing the Emergency Department include constructing a pediatric-friendly waiting room and exam rooms specially designed for children and their families. Plans are also underway to add emergency medicine physicians who specialize in pediatric care.

