Henkel expanding Stamford HQ by an additional 20,000 square feet

Henkel Consumer Goods Inc. has taken another 20,000 square feet at 200 Elm St. in Stamford, for a total footprint of approximately 155,000 square feet, as it prepares to relocate its North American corporate headquarters from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Henkel, which last year completed a $3.6 billion acquisition of Wilton-based Sun Products, announced its relocation to Stamford in October, saying at that time that it planned to add 266 jobs. With the move expected to begin in the second quarter, the company now expects to add a total of about 500 jobs by the time it opens in Stamford in the first quarter of 2018.

The move to Stamford is a $50 million initiative, with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development providing financial support through the First Five Plus program via a 10-year, $20 million low-interest loan to support the project. In addition, the company may be eligible for up to $5 million in tax credits through the Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment Tax Credit program, which allows a dollar-to-dollar corporate tax credit of up to 100 percent of capital investment on eligible projects.

The building at 200 Elm is owned by Building and Land Technology and is one of the two buildings at BLT Financial Centre, the renovated and reconfigured Class A office complex that formerly housed the headquarters of Gen Re. BLT noted that in addition to Henkel’s initial lease and new expansion, RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services, recently signed a 27,800-square-foot lease at the property.

Henkel’s products include Wisk, Sun, Snuggle and Coast soap.

Print