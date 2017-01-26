Legal Records – Week of Jan. 30

Westfair Communications offers the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County, Fairfield County and the Hudson Valley. Download the files below to access this week’ s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file Westchester records Download as a DOC file…
Bridgeport couple turns animal welfare into twin businessesJanuary 19, 2017
When Jimmy Gonzalez was the chief animal control officer for Bridgeport, he witnessed the seemingly endless problems associated with the area’s surplus of unwanted dogs and cats. “Bridgeport has theRead more ...