Public forum tonight to discuss Indian Point closure

Photo by Bob Rozycki

A public forum will be held tonight (Jan. 26) to discuss possible challenges facing the town of Cortlandt following the announcement that the Indian Point Energy Center will close by 2021.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. at the Muriel H. Morabito Community Center at 29 Westbrook Drive in Cortlandt Manor.

Those in attendance will include Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi; State Senator Terrence Murphy; State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef; County Legislators Michael Kaplowitz, Catherine Borgia and John Testa; and other local officials.

Those in attendance will discuss the economics of the closure, the reclamation of the site, storage of the spent fuel rods and the facility’s safety and security once it is closed.

For more information, contact Linda Puglisi at 914-734-1002.

