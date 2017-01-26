Survey: Residents expect Trump influence on Connecticut’s economy to grow over next four years

State residents are split almost evenly on what the Trump administration will mean for Connecticut’s economy in the short term, but think it will have a positive effect as it goes on, according to a new survey by InformCT, a public-private partnership that provides independent, nonpartisan research, analysis and public outreach.

Over the next year, 38 percent of the survey’s respondents said they anticipated a positive effect, with 36 percent saying they expected a negative effect and 26 percent said that no effect would be felt. Over the next four years, however, 46 percent foresaw a positive impact while 37 percent expected a negative one

The percentage who expected a positive impact on efforts to encourage companies to remain in Connecticut grew from 38 percent in the next 12 months to 43 percent when respondents were asked to project the impact over four years.

Nearly 80 percent of respondents said that the state government, rather than the federal government, is most responsible for improving Connecticut’s jobs situation. Less than one-third (32 percent) said they expected their own personal financial situation to be positively affected this year – a number that rose to 42 percent when asked to consider what the impact would be over four years.

