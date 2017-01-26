Bethel retail space leased to Domino’s Pizza

RHYS, a Stamford-based commercial real estate brokerage, has announced the closing on a 10-year lease of a standalone 2,296-square-foot retail space in Bethel. The property at 286 Greenwood Ave. at the corner of Routes 53 and 302, was formerly a tanning salon and is scheduled to become a Domino’s Pizza outlet.

The financial terms of the lease were not disclosed. The retail space will undergo renovation and the new Domino’s is expected to open in six months. This will be the only Domino’s in Bethel – the closest franchise is in Danbury at 36 Tamarack Ave.

RHYS brokers Tyler Lyman, Ryan Stranko and Jon Paul Pirraglia represented the landlord, Sycamore Holdings. Nicole Nannola of Colliers International represented Domino’s Pizza.

