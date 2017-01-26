Hexcel reports strong fourth quarter, record year

Hexcel Corp. reported strong results for the fourth quarter of 2016, with net sales of $483.5 million and diluted earnings per share of 64 cents, respective year-over-year increases of 4 percent and 14.3 percent. For the full year, the Stamford manufacturer of composite materials and structural parts reported record diluted EPS of $2.65 on net sales of $2 billion, respective year-over-year increases of 8.6 percent and 7.7 percent.

Total 2016 sales increased 7.9 percent in constant currency, with adjusted operating income at 18 percent of sales and an adjusted EPS 11.2 percent higher than in 2015. Commercial aerospace sales accounted for 71 percent of Hexcel’s 2016 sales.

Print