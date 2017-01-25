Yonkers plastic surgeon accused of not paying employee taxes

The federal government says a Yonkers plastic surgeon has failed to pay more than $221,000 in employment taxes.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara filed a civil lawsuit on Jan. 11 against Aloysius G. Smith, owner and medical director of Plastic Surgery Associates of New York.

Smith, of Montebello, consistently failed to pay the U.S. Treasury income and FICA taxes that had been withheld from employees’ paychecks from 2011 to 2016, the lawsuit states. He also is accused of failing to pay the medical practice’s portion of FICA taxes for employee’s Social Security and Medicare benefits and of filing tax forms late.

He eventually reported a tax liability of $139,202, the lawsuit states, but has accrued a $221,290 liability, including penalties and interest.

He typically delayed filing tax forms for hundreds of days. In one instance, according to the lawsuit, a quarterly tax return was filed more than two-and-a-half years after it was due.

Smith was out of the office when called and he has not yet responded to a message requesting comment.

The Internal Revenue Service has filed tax liens and levied Smith’s bank accounts and other accounts, the lawsuit states, but secured only nominal funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking U.S District Court Judge Kenneth M. Karas in White Plains for injunctions ordering Smith to pay the taxes and comply with tax laws.

