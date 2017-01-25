Spirit Airlines coming to Bradley International Airport in April

Spirit Airlines is expanding into Connecticut this spring, with nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Orlando International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport on April 27. The airline, which promises “ultra-low fares on its flights,” will also offer daily nonstop service between Bradley and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning June 15.

Mark Kopczak, vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines, said that the new service will “free the region from high airfares and give many more travelers the ability to spend those savings on vacation.” Bradley is the 60th airport to be serviced by Spirit Airlines, and its arrival will mark the first direct nonstop service between Connecticut and Myrtle Beach.

“Myrtle Beach service is an important enhancement to Bradley’s route structure. And it is a location that has been frequently requested by our travelers,” said Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airline Authority. “The additional frequencies between Bradley, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale will provide our passengers with more options, while also helping spur competition and lower fares amongst the airlines.”

Spirit’s new flights are available for purchase now at spirit.com.

