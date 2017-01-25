Connecticut Realtors report home sales up in December

Single-family residential home sales in Connecticut increased 2.4 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to new data from Connecticut Realtors. Last month recorded 2,958 transactions, compared with 2,888 in December 2015. December’s single-family residential home median sales price of $248,750 was 3.6 percent higher than the $240,000 level from one year earlier.

The state’s townhouse and condominium market saw a 12.4 percent year-over-year increase in sales last month, with 691 units sold – in December 2015, 615 units were sold. The townhouse and condominium median sales price in December was $166,000, which is a 14.1 percent increase from $145,500 in that same time period in 2015.

Print