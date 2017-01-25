Northwell Health to acquire Visiting Nurse Association of Hudson Valley

Visiting Nurse Association of Hudson Valley, a nonprofit, certified home health care agency based in Tarrytown, has agreed to be acquired by Northwell Health, pending state approval.

VNA of Hudson Valley filed a certificate of need with the state Department of Health in December for the deal, which will add the first home Westchester home health network for the Great-Neck-based Northwell Health. The deal was first reported by Crain’s New York Business.

Northwell Health, which changed its name from North Shore-LIJ Health System in 2015, offers home care to more than 34,000 patients per year in Long Island and New York City. Adding VNA of Hudson Valley to its network will allow Northwell to offer that same home care in Westchester, where its network includes Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

“Home care is obviously an important part of the whole continuum of care to patients so given our work with those hospitals, we thought this was a really necessary service we needed to provide to our patients,” said Terence Lynam, a spokesman for Northwell Health.

Michele A. Quirolo, president and CEO of VNA of Hudson Valley, said it was too soon in the process to comment on the potential acquisition when reached by the Business Journal on Wednesday.

VNA of Hudson Valley history dates back to 1898, when it was founded as the District Nursing Association of Northern Westchester. The group includes a certified home health agency, a hospice agency and a VNA and hospice care foundation. The nurses association provides home care in both Westchester and Putnam counties. The group employs about 350 people and last year provided home care to about 6,000 patients, Lynam said.

Lynam said VNA of Hudson Valley would continue under its current name following the acquisition.

