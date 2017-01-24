Deloitte to sponsor USTA teams and U.S. Open events

The United States Tennis Association in West Harrison has secured a new long-term sponsor with Monday’s announcement that Deloitte, the business audit, consulting, tax and advisory services giant, will sponsor two U.S. teams in international competition and two USTA events.

Deloitte officials said the company, headquartered in midtown Manhattan, will sponsor both the U.S. Davis Cup and U.S. Fed Cup teams and become an official sponsor of the U.S. Open and the first-ever sponsor of the U.S. Open Wheelchair Competition.

Deloitte, whose logo will appear on U.S. team warm-up jackets, also will support U.S. team events in markets where the competitions are being held. The U.S. Davis Cup team begins its 2017 cup campaign against Switzerland on Feb. 3 in Birmingham, Alabama, while the U.S. Fed Cup team opens against Germany in Maui, Hawaii, on Feb. 11.

At the U.S. Open, Deloitte will be the first sponsor of the annual U.S. Open Wheelchair Competition.

Gordon Smith, U.S. Tennis Association chief operating officer and executive director, in the announcement said Deloitte’s sponsorship “will help the USTA realize its mission of growing the sport of tennis in the U.S.”

As part of a wide-ranging agreement between the global firm and the sport’s national governing body, Deloitte will also work with the USTA to revamp its core enterprise digital technology and build its grassroots digital capabilities. Deloitte officials said a main initiative will be the development of a suite of products to help the USTA deepen its connection to tennis players and encourage more people, especially youth, to pick up the game of tennis.

The professional services company said it additionally will support USTA initiatives and assets, including programs that celebrate community impact, promote inclusion and empower well-being and innovation in and beyond the tennis community.

Since 2009, Deloitte’s sports sponsorships have expanded to include the U.S. Olympic Committee, U.S. Golf Association, USTA, USA Rugby, US Equestrian, U.S. Speedskating, the Warrior Games, Dare2Tri Paratriathlon Club and Team Dimension Data in cycling.

Headquartered at 70 West Red Oak Lane in the town of Harrison, the nonprofit USTA has more than 715,000 members.

