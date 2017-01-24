Wilson Elser joins three foreign firms to form global law insurance network

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP is now part of an alliance of four insurance law firms that span four countries and three continents.

Wilson Elser, a national firm with an office in White Plains, has teamed up with Germany’s BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr, the U.K. firm DAC Beachcroft and Wotton + Kearney in Australia to form Legalign Global. The alliance will feature 2,000 lawyers in 58 offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, according to a press release from Wilson Elser.

Legalign Global will focus on three primary areas: insurance and reinsurance coverage, insurance and reinsurance defense and insurance regulatory and compliance.

McMahon

“The globalization of our economy has resulted in an increasing number of companies conducting business across jurisdictions, requiring multinational insurance programs and creating a demand for high-quality, consistent legal representation when cross-border disputes occur,” said Daniel J. McMahon, Wilson Elser’s chairman.

Wilson Elser was founded in 1978. The firm employs nearly 800 lawyers in 30 offices in the United States and one in London. The firm leases 125,000 square feet with more than 300 employees for its White Plains office at 1133 Westchester Ave., an RPW Group building.

Print